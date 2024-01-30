The interim budget should take up policy matters that can’t wait

Policy changes and resources for faster progress on meeting India’s climate commitments: India needs to add 50GW of clean-energy capacity every year for the next seven years to meet its current climate pledges. The government must prioritize making resources available through its existing initiatives like the National Green Hydrogen Mission. In addition, the Centre must also consider revising taxes and duties on items like battery energy storage systems, which will prove critical for cost-effectively integrating renewable energy (RE) in our power grid. Tax exemptions on domestically procured equipment and services for RE plants aimed at green hydrogen production are also a vital requirement. Funding for the recently launched Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana should be included in the interim budget as well.