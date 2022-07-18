The internal coherence of India's seemingly contradictory stance on Russia9 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 01:57 PM IST
- Probably because Jaishankar’s public utterances haven’t been clearly worded, India’s position can appear contradictory
Hectic buying of Russian crude now makes up 25% of India’s energy imports. Critics have started blaming India for financing Russia’s war in Ukraine. Despite criticism from the West, however, India, the world’s third largest oil importer, is not backing down on its buying, and in fact, has made it easier for trade with Russia to be conducted in rupees.