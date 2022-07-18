The internal coherence of India's seemingly contradictory stance on Russia

There’s the legacy relationship with Russia and the erstwhile Soviet Union, when the US was on the other side, aligned with Pakistan, and New Delhi in the embrace of a special relationship with the Soviets who stressed the Indian line on Kashmir. Most of New Delhi’s defence equipment came from the Soviets: aircraft carriers, naval ships, submarines, helicopters, advanced fighter jets, main battle tanks, space exploration, the entire spectrum, with easy payback options and softer end-user agreements on equipment with dual-use technology. The US is a newer acquaintance, strategically speaking, and the relationship is still finding its feet. It helped New Delhi step out of the category of being a nuclear pariah by signing the 123 agreement that led to separation of military and civil nuclear power plants, and helped put in place a system to check and control the outward flow of sensitive dual-use technology and ramp up defence ties. It is a relationship with a future even as Russia declines.