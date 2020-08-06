Opinion | The intricate balance of interests struck by RBI

A rate cut would have stimulated private investment and spending had these variables been a clear function of capital costs, but that link seems particularly tenuous right now. In any case, lenders are not short of funds, going by the money they park daily with RBI (and the earnings forgone in this exercise). Unless risk aversion eases among banks and demand goes up in sundry markets, cheaper loans will not spur an economic revival. Fiscal outlays that translate into expenditure would be far more useful. As it happens, however, too many of us seem conditioned to see monetary policy as a panacea for all that ails an economy. This can be traced to a monetarist revolution that gained force globally in the 1980s. If growth slowed, rates were cut. And if inflation rose, they were raised. But the limits of monetary responses to unusual crises have grown apparent, too. Of course, India has complexities of its own that render policy rates relatively ineffective. Poor data quality presents another set of riddles. For instance, it could yet turn out that inflationary pressures are not as bad as they seem. We have had shocks of both supply and demand, after all, and the price outlook looks decidedly hazy today. There is much that we do not know. But, given all that we do know, RBI has been assuredly prudent.