The invasion will be TikTokked

But video has its virtues, and we’re seeing them here. Foremost among them: the evidence that when we learn of a terrible event that happens to a group of which we aren’t a member, we’re more likely to be moved to anger and activism after viewing video of the event than after reading about what happened. Thus we see the link from the outrage around the world over George Floyd’s murder in May of 2020 to the outrage around the world over Putin’s murderous invasion some 21 months later: Once we’ve seen the video, it’s harder to turn the page.