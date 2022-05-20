The ITC stock may be a bellwether of the pandemic’s end

Precisely because ITC has to live down its strong negative tally on social factors, thanks to its tobacco division, it is more environment-friendly and sustainable than most peers. “The company exceeded commitment on plastic neutrality; collected and sustainably managed more than 54,000 tonnes of plastic waste. ITC sustained its ‘AA’ rating by MSCI-ESG – the highest amongst global tobacco majors. The Company has also been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index and rated at the 'Leadership Level' score of 'A-' for both Climate Change and Water Security by CDP," ITC declares in its results press statement. And its current boss, Sanjiv Puri, heads the Confederation of Indian Industry’s sustainability initiatives. Yet, the fact remains that ITC’s tobacco business grates with investors. This could be one reason for its stock faring poorly as compared to pure-play FMCG companies.

