The Jammu and Kashmir verdict: It's time for India to look ahead

The judgement by a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court (SC) validating the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution is welcome, as is the response of leaders from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) that highlights their determination to build a better future, rather than squabble over the past, even if they did not agree with the 2019 decision of India’s government to remove the Article that granted a special status to J&K. All laws made by Parliament now stand applicable to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, as to other states and Union territories (UTs). One judge of the SC bench, Justice Sanjay Kaul, also recommended the setting up of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, as “wounds require healing." A former chief minister of J&K promised to set up such a body if elected to office.

The SC ruling did not give blanket approval to all steps taken by the Centre to abrogate Article 370. While upholding the end move, it struck down an interim step that used Article 367 of the Constitution, meant for interpreting constitutional provisions, to amend J&K’s “Constituent Assembly" into “Legislative Assembly." This, however, did not hinder the use of Article 370 by the President to scrap the same Article. A troubling aspect of how the administration fulfilled the ruling party’s electoral promise to withdraw J&K’s special status was that Parliament had exercised the J&K legislature’s powers while the erstwhile state was under President’s rule. This led many to wonder if the government could accord similar treatment to other states as well—say, by placing a state under President’s rule and bifurcating it, with one part converted into a UT upon the state legislature’s approval obtained by Parliament’s exercise of its legislative functions. The SC verdict makes it clear that Parliament can indeed exercise the full range of a state assembly’s legislative powers while it is under central rule, but the result would be subject to judicial review. This does two things: It removes the fear of a Parliamentary majority securing unchecked power to do what it wants to our federal polity, and also strengthens the SC’s role as the arbiter of our democracy. The SC gave its approval to the reorganization of J&K into a UT with an assembly, comprising Jammu and Kashmir, and a UT without an assembly, Ladakh, to be directly administered by the Centre. Further, it sought the reconstitution of J&K as a state and early conduct of elections. In this, the judicial verdict accepts the primacy of the democratic political process. That’s welcome too.

The SC did well to give weight to the overall import of Article 370 being in the Constitution’s chapter on temporary, transitional and special provisions, and also the judicially determined absence of sovereignty for J&K, in reading down the requirement of approval by J&K’s Constituent Assembly for rescinding Article 370. After that body’s dissolution, the need of its approval could logically not have formed a permanent impediment to J&K’s full integration with the Indian Union. That said, there remains a political problem there, arising from a sordid saga of stolen elections, proxy battles by Pakistan, misguided patronage by New Delhi of unrepresentative and radicalized elements claiming to champion the will of the people, and the use of security forces to extract popular acquiescence, not to mention excesses by errant members of the security forces. Only a vibrant democratic engagement of and by Kashmiris can leave this past behind.