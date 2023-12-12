The Jammu and Kashmir verdict: It's time for India to look ahead
Summary
- The Supreme Court’s approval of the Centre’s 2019 move to fully integrate the former state with the country had a sound basis. We must focus now on our common democratic destiny.
The judgement by a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court (SC) validating the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution is welcome, as is the response of leaders from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) that highlights their determination to build a better future, rather than squabble over the past, even if they did not agree with the 2019 decision of India’s government to remove the Article that granted a special status to J&K. All laws made by Parliament now stand applicable to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, as to other states and Union territories (UTs). One judge of the SC bench, Justice Sanjay Kaul, also recommended the setting up of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, as “wounds require healing." A former chief minister of J&K promised to set up such a body if elected to office.