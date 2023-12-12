The Jammu and Kashmir verdict: It's time for India to look ahead

The SC ruling did not give blanket approval to all steps taken by the Centre to abrogate Article 370. While upholding the end move, it struck down an interim step that used Article 367 of the Constitution, meant for interpreting constitutional provisions, to amend J&K’s “Constituent Assembly" into “Legislative Assembly." This, however, did not hinder the use of Article 370 by the President to scrap the same Article. A troubling aspect of how the administration fulfilled the ruling party’s electoral promise to withdraw J&K’s special status was that Parliament had exercised the J&K legislature’s powers while the erstwhile state was under President’s rule. This led many to wonder if the government could accord similar treatment to other states as well—say, by placing a state under President’s rule and bifurcating it, with one part converted into a UT upon the state legislature’s approval obtained by Parliament’s exercise of its legislative functions. The SC verdict makes it clear that Parliament can indeed exercise the full range of a state assembly’s legislative powers while it is under central rule, but the result would be subject to judicial review. This does two things: It removes the fear of a Parliamentary majority securing unchecked power to do what it wants to our federal polity, and also strengthens the SC’s role as the arbiter of our democracy. The SC gave its approval to the reorganization of J&K into a UT with an assembly, comprising Jammu and Kashmir, and a UT without an assembly, Ladakh, to be directly administered by the Centre. Further, it sought the reconstitution of J&K as a state and early conduct of elections. In this, the judicial verdict accepts the primacy of the democratic political process. That’s welcome too.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}