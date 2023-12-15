The Judiciary has given India a better chance to emerge as an arbitration hub
Summary
- A Supreme Court ruling on agreement enforceability has made space for efficient arbitral processes. By curing the defect of stamp duty related delays, the ruling will add certainty, predictability and expedience to dispute resolution.
Since liberalization, arbitration has emerged as an attractive alternative to court litigation to resolve complex business disputes in India. The government wants India to emerge as a hub for arbitration, rather than having cases involving Indian parties or assets decided in Singapore or Dubai. For that, our courts must create a stable environment for speedy arbitration, including by minimizing judicial intervention in arbitral proceedings. The Supreme Court’s (SC) recent 7-judge ruling on the enforceability of unstamped and insufficiently stamped arbitration agreements can enhance India’s attractiveness as an arbitrator hub.