The Judiciary has given India a better chance to emerge as an arbitration hub

In April 2023, a 5-judge SC bench in NN Global Mercantile (P) Ltd vs Indo Unique Flame Ltd had held such agreements to be unenforceable. Before that, parties would often casually affix stamp paper worth ₹100 to contracts worth huge sums without checking the right stamp duty. It worked in cases where the contracts did not need to be registered and remained between the parties. But the April judgement restrained courts from appointing arbitrators until stamp duty was paid, and threw courts and parties into disarray. Not only were unstamped agreements unenforceable, they could attract a penalty of 10 times the deficient stamp duty. This would often come as a shock to parties, who also faced delays while approaching local government authorities and courts to evaluate and pay the remaining duty.

