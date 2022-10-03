The judiciary must aim for harmony on complex issues

To highlight adverse unintended consequences of select judicial decisions and support economically responsible justice, CUTS International has been implementing a programme whose first project was an assessment of the impact of the Supreme Court (SC) decision prohibiting the sale of liquor along highways. We found that decision was unable to meet its objective of reducing drunken driving incidents. Instead, the economy lost around ₹500 crore for every 1,000 km of highway stretch. In our second project, we analysed the impact of three SC and two National Green Tribunal decisions on the economy. These included decisions to ban iron ore mining in Goa, shut down Sterlite’s copper plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, and stall the construction of Mopa airport in Goa, among others. The total estimated direct economic impact was around ₹5,000 crore, with close to 18,000 jobs lost directly. The indirect impact was much higher. For instance, around 400 downstream businesses associated with the plant, employing around 100,000 people, were impacted. The livelihoods of thousands who were part of supply side ecosystem, including truckers, contractors, service providers and small stores around the plant were also affected. Was it fair and equitable for these people to have lost their source of income without any fault of theirs?