The judiciary shouldn’t be seen as a closed club

Take the top court’s case-listing process, for example, which led to four judges airing their grievances in 2018 at a startling press conference. Since the law is common and who handles what should be irrelevant, it was painfully clear that all was not well within. Also, while electoral democracy has helped disadvantaged groups wrest political power and advance, lack of diversity in the ranks of our judiciary invites the criticism that it remains a voice of an upper-caste male elite. Legal challenges to affirmative action in the past and this week’s judicial approval of a quota for the economically weak among ‘general’ applicants for jobs and educational seats can be seen as a product of this skew. It’s heartening that the new CJI has not dismissed criticism of how the judiciary works. In an interview to The Indian Express, he said the “best way to deal with criticism is to work in a manner which is more accommodating of diverse critiques of the working of the collegium." While he admitted that transparency on judicial appointments is in the public interest, he said it must be balanced with a need to protect the justice system’s credibility. As independent arbiters, judges must be seen as above the fray. An open scrutiny of candidates, he argued, could expose to risk the reputations of lawyers and high-court judges under consideration and deter them from stepping forth. Fair enough. Yet, given that significant matters of public policy land up in court, our top court must not come to be perceived as a closed club.