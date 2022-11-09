The judiciary shouldn’t be seen as a closed club

The new chief justice of India (CJI), D.Y. Chandrachud, has assumed office at a crucial moment in public affairs. Barely a week ago, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju had spoken out against what he called an “opaque" system of judicial appointments, and said the judiciary should stay off the executive’s domain. This frames the CJI’s challenge. True, a tussle between the judiciary and the executive is hardly new. But our history tells us that a powerful government, backed by a massive mandate, tends to stymie judicial independence, even trample democratic values and civil rights. At this juncture, when principled dissent is often seen as an act of bad faith and harsh anti-terror laws are used to squash protests and protestors, an independent judiciary is needed all the more acutely to safeguard our rights. This is why the judiciary is right in wanting to firewall itself from executive influence. In many ways, the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the National Judicial Appointments Commission in 2015 as unconstitutional (and retain its collegium) was meant to protect this very autonomy. But, as we have seen since then, what has also made the judiciary vulnerable are its own shortcomings. These need fixing.
Take the top court’s case-listing process, for example, which led to four judges airing their grievances in 2018 at a startling press conference. Since the law is common and who handles what should be irrelevant, it was painfully clear that all was not well within. Also, while electoral democracy has helped disadvantaged groups wrest political power and advance, lack of diversity in the ranks of our judiciary invites the criticism that it remains a voice of an upper-caste male elite. Legal challenges to affirmative action in the past and this week’s judicial approval of a quota for the economically weak among ‘general’ applicants for jobs and educational seats can be seen as a product of this skew. It’s heartening that the new CJI has not dismissed criticism of how the judiciary works. In an interview to The Indian Express, he said the “best way to deal with criticism is to work in a manner which is more accommodating of diverse critiques of the working of the collegium." While he admitted that transparency on judicial appointments is in the public interest, he said it must be balanced with a need to protect the justice system’s credibility. As independent arbiters, judges must be seen as above the fray. An open scrutiny of candidates, he argued, could expose to risk the reputations of lawyers and high-court judges under consideration and deter them from stepping forth. Fair enough. Yet, given that significant matters of public policy land up in court, our top court must not come to be perceived as a closed club.
CJI Chandrachud has done much as a judge himself to interpret the Constitution in ways that expand our freedoms, be it about sexual relations or privacy as a fundamental right. He has taken charge of an apex court that has lately seemed reluctant to take up vital issues of Constitutional propriety: the scrapping of Article 370, for example, or our amended citizenship law. While the Centre complains of collegium opacity, its unexplained reservations on certain judicial appointments have cast a shadow on the career of judges. Rijiju’s comments are unlikely to be the last on this. It’s for the CJI to look within and push for greater openness without yielding to populist pressures. That’s the best way for the judiciary to keep a vigil on our behalf against violations of basic guarantees.
