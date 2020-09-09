The juggernaut that is Reliance Retail rolls on

While Reliance has traditional formats wrapped up, its main challenge being to co- opt mom-and-pop stores, it is online retail that promises to expand vastly even as a battle royale breaks out for the Indian consumer’s loyalty. Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart have already clashed in this space and seem to have developed the rivalrous aggression that close arch-rivalry tends to evoke. Two years ago, their other worry was our twitchy rules for foreign investment in e-com. Now, they are up against the might of Reliance, which is armed not just with a huge war chest of funds, but also a comprehensive strategy that looks likely to deploy weapons from an arsenal that the two incumbents may be unable to match. To begin with, it is clearly India’s strongest telecom operator now, equipped with a technological backbone for mobile connectivity and raring to get our webless multitudes onto the internet by offering them cheap handset-cum-data deals. It also has Facebook as a partner, whose WhatsApp chat service has an enviable reach across the country that could conceivably be leveraged to attract traffic, especially if its e-payment function catches on. Its other big tech ally, Google, runs the world’s main interface between humans and their devices, Android, which has reportedly been adapted for Reliance’s low-cost mobility initiative. This software could technically serve as an app gateway, nudging users to swipe open pre-loaded apps. All this spells a big starting advantage. Plus, Reliance is keen on specialized e-shops as well. Last month, it bought control of digital pharmacy Netmeds, just days after Amazon launched an online service for such products in India. It is said to be eyeing other finely-focused portals as well.