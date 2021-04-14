Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, joint promoters of the company that runs India’s top airline IndiGo, have been at odds in recent years over various points of business practice. But one thing they evidently agree upon is InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s compensation package for its chief executive officer (CEO) Ronojoy Dutta, who took charge in January 2019 and led the carrier through a severe bout of post-covid turbulence. Last year’s big disruption left the company with a net loss of over ₹4,659 crore in the first nine months of 2020-21, as reported, far worse than its ₹247 crore loss on revenues of about ₹35,756 crore in 2019-20. In those three quarters, Dutta was paid ₹8.2 crore, including a committed bonus of ₹3.75 crore. This payout, a clear drop from his previous year’s total of ₹17 crore, was widely taken as par for the course, apparently, but what provoked a rebellion among minority shareholders was an award of stock options that would let him buy 185,000 shares—25% next January, 35% a year after that, and the rest near the end of 2023—at an ‘exercise price’ of ₹765 each. In a company vote that ended on 10 April, most of its minority shareholders voted against this grant. It is another matter that Bhatia and Gangwal, who together own some three-quarters of its equity, had no trouble pushing it through.

Shareholder activism has been on the ascent. In general, this is a welcome trend, though with one big caveat. Minority owners must never hurt their own interests. This could happen if they let an envy of pay packages cloud their view of business realities. Stock options are one such reality. They are a useful way to align an executive’s interests with those of shareholders. The size of the bonanza given is typically determined by how crucial the awardee’s role in enhancing shareholder value is. As these shares can only be claimed later, they not only act as a retention tool, but also elongate the strategic horizon of CEOs, who may otherwise focus only on short-term results. Yet, in InterGlobe’s case, might its naysayers have had a point? Share dilution would not have been a worry, as Dutta’s allotment was too small for a firm with nearly 385 million shares. What must have raised eyebrows, however, was an offer price so low that it seemed too weak an incentive for Dutta to enlarge the company’s market capitalization—which is a vital part of any CEO’s job. On Tuesday, its stock closed at just above ₹1,600. Even if InterGlobe loses half its value over the next few years, or scrapes the depths of last year’s covid crash, Dutta would still gain. So, shouldn’t his claim price have been set higher?

Well, to the extent that any stock buoyancy works in Dutta’s favour, he would be driven to perform better anyway. But whether a higher bar was warranted depends on where InterGlobe’s scrip will go. This is hard to foretell. As of now, IndiGo has over half of India’s aviation market. Cash-rich, it looks well placed to ride a post-pandemic boom in air travel caused by a release of pent-up demand. Some analysts forecast earnings in 2022-23 that would easily justify a stock price that’s double of ₹765. Yet, with covid raging, no one can be sure of what to expect. What if the pandemic stretches its finances thin? What if a Tata-owned Air India, say, were to go full-throttle with Vistara in taking it on? With IndiGo’s flight path riddled with potential air pockets, it needs a steady hand to sustain success. And that costs money.

