The kerfuffle over stock options for IndiGo’s boss

Shareholder activism has been on the ascent. In general, this is a welcome trend, though with one big caveat. Minority owners must never hurt their own interests. This could happen if they let an envy of pay packages cloud their view of business realities. Stock options are one such reality. They are a useful way to align an executive’s interests with those of shareholders. The size of the bonanza given is typically determined by how crucial the awardee’s role in enhancing shareholder value is. As these shares can only be claimed later, they not only act as a retention tool, but also elongate the strategic horizon of CEOs, who may otherwise focus only on short-term results. Yet, in InterGlobe’s case, might its naysayers have had a point? Share dilution would not have been a worry, as Dutta’s allotment was too small for a firm with nearly 385 million shares. What must have raised eyebrows, however, was an offer price so low that it seemed too weak an incentive for Dutta to enlarge the company’s market capitalization—which is a vital part of any CEO’s job. On Tuesday, its stock closed at just above ₹1,600. Even if InterGlobe loses half its value over the next few years, or scrapes the depths of last year’s covid crash, Dutta would still gain. So, shouldn’t his claim price have been set higher?

