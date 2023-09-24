The Khalistan movement is a worry that has not faded away3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Separatist impulses of the 1980s should not get a chance to return
It’s a separatist movement few people globally have heard of, but it is at the heart of the India-Canada spat ignited by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation that India may be behind the assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada—charges New Delhi denies. Behind the rhetoric, though, is a desire for Sikh nationhood. And that’s why India is so worried.