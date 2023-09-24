It’s a separatist movement few people globally have heard of, but it is at the heart of the India-Canada spat ignited by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation that India may be behind the assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada—charges New Delhi denies. Behind the rhetoric, though, is a desire for Sikh nationhood. And that’s why India is so worried.

Khalistan, as campaigners call this proposed homeland, is an old issue. Punjabis complained of neglect by successive governments, and resentment among its Sikhs led some of them to agitate for an independent Sikh state. But a separate state won’t solve the myriad issues facing Punjab, where most of India’s Sikhs live. Unemployment, a crippling drug crisis and high rates of female infanticide are just some of the problems. Improving governance and investing properly in Punjab will help, but religious minorities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration also need to be better protected.

Numbering 23 million, Sikhs make up under 2% of India’s population but play an outsized role in the economy and socio-cultural life. Born as a reform movement in the 1500s aimed at shedding parts of Hinduism and Islam, Sikhism takes liberally from both. Beliefs like karma and reincarnation come from Hinduism, while divinity without any physical form is from Islam. Observant Sikh men and women never cut their hair. Male Sikhs typically wear turbans and sport an iron bracelet on their wrists. Men are given the last name Singh, which means lion, and women Kaur, which means princess.

After India’s independence from Britain in 1947, Punjab and its mostly Sikh farmers helped a food insecure nation take steps toward self-sufficiency. But the community has always felt misunderstood and unrewarded for their contributions, says Pritam Singh, an academic visitor at the Oxford School of Global and Area Studies with the University of Oxford. He notes that Sikhs who question the status quo are unfairly labelled as separatists by the mainstream Indian media, “so there’s a constant tension between Punjab and the Indian state." This is not new. Some Sikhs say they should have been given their own homeland at the time of India’s independence. But the movement for a separate state—a ‘land of the pure,’ as the word Khalistan means—reached its peak in the 1980s and 1990s. That’s when the insurgency spilled over into other parts of India—mainly the capital New Delhi. Punjab saw a steady stream of violent attacks, thousands of deaths and two horrific moments in Indian history: The Indian army’s storming of the Golden Temple, the holiest of all shrines for Sikhs, and the subsequent assassination, an act of revenge, of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. Both events saw large numbers of Sikhs killed. Official records say around 2,000 people died—other estimates put it much higher. Many Sikhs feel their grievances have never properly been addressed.

Many Sikhs migrated to places like the UK, US and Canada, which has the largest population of Sikhs outside India and the most active separatist movement. They left behind their homeland but took with them those memories—and passed that down to the younger generation.

In India, the desire for a separate nation is much smaller, but even so, of concern to the authorities who have outlawed the movement and view it as a terrorist threat. New Delhi points to the 1985 bombing of Air India flight 182, which killed 329 people, as an example of this. It originated from Canada, and was widely believed to have been carried out by Canadian-based Sikhs.

Even more worrying for India, today’s Punjab has many features that spawned Sikh militancy, writes C. Christine Fair, a professor at Georgetown University, with one exception: It “is roiled in pervasive opioid addiction." Punjab’s economy has also not kept up with Indian growth, and young people are struggling to find well-paying jobs. There’s an undercurrent of anger that manifests itself in mass demonstrations, like the farmer protests of 2020 and 2021, which saw the Sikh diaspora mobilizing behind the movement.

What could solve the problem? Tensions need to cool. Conditions for young people must improve. Investment in education, particularly of young girls and women and developing health care infrastructure to address the growing drug crisis would also be good first steps. Punjab, unfortunately, is a deeply indebted state.

None of this is easy. But failure to address these basic issues will cost present and future governments dearly. The anger among young Sikhs inside and outside the country may keep growing, and so may the resentment between communities. India has seen terrible days in Punjab. It can’t afford to do so again. ©bloomberg

