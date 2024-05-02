The KYC disruption: Investors deserve better than this
Summary
- It’s unfortunate that so many investor accounts have been put ‘on hold’ for identity data gaps. Yes, compliance matters. But companies and mutual funds could’ve put in much more effort to help out
New Know-Your-Customer (KYC) regulations effective from 1 April have sent many investors into a tizzy, as they find their accounts locked for failing to meet yet another demand by authorities for verifiable data to establish their identities. Yes, we had a fresh round of KYC compliance. Under revised rules, holders of securities regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had to validate their email IDs in addition to phone and Aadhaar numbers, the latter duly linked with PAN cards issued for taxation. Past KYC okays obtained with utility bills or bank documents were left invalid by this exercise. As the number of people affected by the lock-out is substantial, this is large-scale disruption.