The KYC disruption: Investors deserve better than this

Similarly, publicly listed companies should display the grace to keep all their shareholders in the loop of changes that have a bearing on their ownership status, guide them on what exactly is needed, and work with them to get the requisite updates done. These guidance efforts need to go well beyond the mass despatch of confusing and perfunctory messages that are dense with jargon. Regardless of how tiny the stakes of investors in these companies are, they happen to be part-owners, after all, and deserve the courtesy of a proper heads-up—via personal engagement over the phone, if it comes to that. Asset ownership must not be taken lightly.