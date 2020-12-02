The language of lockdowns and challenges of policy articulation

That said, one big pattern that has not received enough attention is the geography of covid. The difference between the Americas and Europe, on one hand, and Africa, Asia and Oceania, on the other, in terms of cases and deaths is too great to be attributed to policy alone. For example, it would be utterly disingenuous for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to proclaim the success of his pandemic policies by comparing his country’s crude mortality rate (CMR)—the number of covid deaths per million people—of 76 with Spain’s CMR of 964. It would be equally fallacious to say that US policy has failed because America’s CMR is 827 while that of Vietnam, a much poorer country, is only 0.4. The geographic pattern is so marked that there has to be an explanation in terms of past illnesses and immunities, viral strains, ecology, or some other factor that we are yet to identify. To see the effect of policy, we need to make within-region comparisons.