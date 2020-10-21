The learning factories that India needs for rapid industrialization

Telco was the fastest learner of the four. Before 15 years, Tata vehicles were over 95% indigenous. Sumant Moolgaokar, the company’s visionary leader, reminded Tata managers that they were not building a truck; they were building an industry. He called the new factory he designed in Pune a “learning factory". There, Telco learnt from other foreign companies how to build sophisticated machine tools, and also built a research and development centre to design new models of trucks. The company had become so large in the domestic market that Moolgaokar feared it would become complacent. He insisted that Telco must export vehicles while it learned. It exported its products to over 50 countries, where it competed with the world’s best manufacturers. Its engineers were constantly on their toes, improving products. All this before 1991.