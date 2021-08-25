How much is too much pay for a chief executive? This question has animated much debate in the country. The latest company to confront this classic conundrum of the corporate world has been Eicher Motors, maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, whose shareholders rejected last week a resolution to re-appoint Siddhartha Lal as its managing director with a remuneration package one-tenth larger than his current one. For witnesses of the cult appeal that this brand acquired on his watch among hobbyist bikers, with Harley-Davidson’s thunder stolen on arrival by it, this was a clearer sign than ever of a shift in shareholder sensibilities on top salaries. Before covid, Royal Enfield had done extremely well. On Monday, Eicher’s board of directors renamed Lal as MD, but capped his potential pay at 1.5% of profits, against 3% mooted earlier. This proposal will need the approval of equity-holders who seem keen on compensation that tracks performance. Eicher’s attempt to award Lal a hike of 10% had run into an argument—as voiced by a few minority-stake owners—that Enfield’s sales had skidded over 12% in 2020-21, and while he deserved credit for 19 units selling for each unit sold when he took charge back in 2006-07, a double-digit drop in business could not justify such an increment over the ₹21.1 crore he was paid last fiscal year. An inflation-plus increase, in their view, ought to go with an incline in financial results.

It is rare for shareholders to openly grudge what top bosses take home. The rationale of big rewards for big leaps in market value is widely accepted by investors, its validity affirmed by countless cases of the difference made by able leadership. Wealth generation can be an expensive exercise, and that’s that. What remains unclear, however, is whether companies use the same standard to determine CEO pay as they typically do for others: What is the least their chosen candidate would accept for the job? This is not parsimony, but market pressure. Any deal must strike a balance that is in mutual interest. It is for the value-seeker, as every profit-seeking company is, to maximize value and minimize cost. When the dividing line between both sides of a trade gets blurry, though, as often seen in top appointments, then the cost goal could lose all salience. On paper, corporate boards frame appointment resolutions and special panels draft pay packages, but it’s no secret that top bosses tend to have a weighty say in what they get. In cases of owner-CEOs, the minimum they’d be ready to work for is particularly hard to assess. If dividends make up the bulk of their earnings from the firms they run, then this may be enough to hold them in corner offices even if their slice of payrolls is modest. A recent shift in tax rules would hardly have altered that. As for professional CEOs, they may reckon that the risk of a role switch in troubled times outweighs the money missed on account of a poor pay hike. Infamously, wages are ‘sticky’; unlike in most markets, these prices almost always go up, but rarely down. Yet, CEO roles are sticky too; they’re not easily given up.

In theory, it comes down to corporate governance: a nomination and remuneration committee drawn from the board must exercise its judgement on top pay. Under our law, this panel must have three non-executive directors at least, two of them independent. But in practice, authority is usually too concentrated for salary moderation. What we need is a reminder of cost control as a cause common to all owners.

