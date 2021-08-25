The least that a CEO is ready to do the job for

It is rare for shareholders to openly grudge what top bosses take home. The rationale of big rewards for big leaps in market value is widely accepted by investors, its validity affirmed by countless cases of the difference made by able leadership. Wealth generation can be an expensive exercise, and that’s that. What remains unclear, however, is whether companies use the same standard to determine CEO pay as they typically do for others: What is the least their chosen candidate would accept for the job? This is not parsimony, but market pressure. Any deal must strike a balance that is in mutual interest. It is for the value-seeker, as every profit-seeking company is, to maximize value and minimize cost. When the dividing line between both sides of a trade gets blurry, though, as often seen in top appointments, then the cost goal could lose all salience. On paper, corporate boards frame appointment resolutions and special panels draft pay packages, but it’s no secret that top bosses tend to have a weighty say in what they get. In cases of owner-CEOs, the minimum they’d be ready to work for is particularly hard to assess. If dividends make up the bulk of their earnings from the firms they run, then this may be enough to hold them in corner offices even if their slice of payrolls is modest. A recent shift in tax rules would hardly have altered that. As for professional CEOs, they may reckon that the risk of a role switch in troubled times outweighs the money missed on account of a poor pay hike. Infamously, wages are ‘sticky’; unlike in most markets, these prices almost always go up, but rarely down. Yet, CEO roles are sticky too; they’re not easily given up.

