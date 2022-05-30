The legacy of Ambedkar is our quest for harmony

But Ambedkar, of course, is not only a leader of the community he was born into. If anything, he is essential to the way Independent India has grappled with the challenge of social justice. Think of his role as framer-in-chief of our Constitution, which is not only a progressive pact between the people and the republic, but a set of ideals by which Indian democracy measures itself. Think of his record as a law minister, when he piloted the Hindu Code Bill, despite fierce opposition to his attempts to empower women and reform the hierarchical, sexist basis of Hindu family life. Think of the erudition he brought to bear in shaping the idea of constitutional democracy, which he believed had the power to create a distinct Indian modernity—and bring an end to the elite capture of our resources and public life. This was the spirit of our freedom movement itself. Despite their many differences and public disagreements, the leaders of our struggle for independence—Gandhi, Nehru and Ambedkar among them—not only fought to end foreign rule, but to blunt the injustices that lay within. Ambedkar saw the cruel inequality wired into a caste-ridden society as not just a civilizational failing, but an obstacle to fraternity—an essential condition for true republic-hood. For long, however, caste remained a blind spot for the Indian Left. For the Right, his uncompromising critique of Hindu practices, his scepticism of nationalism, his contempt for hero worship and his dire warnings about majoritarianism make him a difficult, if not subversive, figure in our political arena. The project of Hindu unity is splintered by the challenge of caste. But it says something of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s nimble thinking that it has brought itself to engage with Ambedkar’s thoughts, even if it has gone down the road of appropriation by empty gestures.