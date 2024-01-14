The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr remains resonant
Summary
- The civil rights leader led a Gandhian movement of non-violent dissent with lasting influence.
Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday is celebrated on 15 January every year to honour the life and legacy of the civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968 at the age of 39 in Memphis, Tennessee. King’s dream of freedom and rights for African-Americans was closely linked with the Swaraj dream of Gandhi for Indians. King often referred to Gandhi as “one of the half-dozen greatest men in world history." He read Gandhi in the mirror of Sermon on the Mount and other teachings of Jesus, and approached non-violence through the doctrine of love, while Mahatma Gandhi found his path to the philosophy of non-violence through the idea of Truth. King affirmed: “Non-violent resistance does call for love, but it is not sentimental love. It is a very stern love that would organize itself into collective action to right a wrong by taking on itself suffering." As such, King remained first and last a Christian thinker and his view of suffering was inspired by the Gospels. He argued: “Like the Apostle Paul, I can now humbly yet proudly say, ‘I bear in my body the marks of the Lord Jesus.’"