The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr remains resonant

In his struggle for non-violence, King was radically engaged with the process of self-examination and self-realization of African-Americans. He combined ideas: love, justice, beloved community, a worldwide fellowship and revolution of values. But the central idea behind all was the concept of interconnectedness. He wrote: “All men are interdependent. Every nation is an heir of a vast treasury of ideas and labor to which both the living and the dead of all nations have contributed… We are everlasting debtors to known and unknown men and women. When we arise in the morning, we go into the bathroom where we reach for a sponge which is provided for us by a Pacific Islander. We reach for soap that is created for us by a European. Then at the table we drink coffee which is provided for us by a South American, or tea by a Chinese or cocoa by a West African. Before we leave for our jobs we are already beholden to more than half of the world. In a real sense, all life is interrelated."