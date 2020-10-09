The lender of last resort takes unconventional route to lower rates

The MPC with newly-appointed external members kept policy rates on hold as expected. However, the MPC provided forward guidance on maintaining an accommodative liquidity stance in current and next financial year. Members are also awaiting the easing of inflationary pressures to use space available for supporting growth further.

While RBI was not in a position to cut rates given inflation is above its upper tolerance band of 6%, it more than made up for it by taking measures to provide liquidity to support growth. For instance, to ensure flow of resources from banks to corporates at attractive rates, RBI has introduced on tap LTRO of ₹1 lakh crore (0.5% of GDP) at policy rate. As a first, RBI will be conducting open market operations of state government bonds (SDLs) to compress rising yields. States are issuing bonds at record levels as their tax revenue has fallen by 21% this year. It has also increased the size of each open market purchase of central securities to ₹20,000 crore. Government bond yields. Risk weights of housing sector have been rationalised and will now depend on loan to value ratio. This will induce lower pricing for real estate borrowers.

While green shoots are visible in the form of expanding exports, uptick in GST collections, positive electricity output and auto demand for personal use, GDP growth is seen contracting by 9.5% in 2020-21. This will change materially to an increase of 10.1% in 2021-22. In fact, RBI believes growth may turn positive in Q4 itself. This is quite likely if current trend of decline in infection rate persists. However, services activity will only normalise once social distancing restrictions can be removed. This may have to wait for availability of a vaccine next year.

While growth is expected to normalise next year, inflation is expected to come down. RBI projects inflation to come down to 4.5% in Q4FY21 (from 6.7% in Aug’20) and further in the range of 4.1-4.4% next year. Inflation in India has risen to 6.6% this year from 4.8% last year due to supply disruptions, higher taxes for fuel products and increase in international gold prices. There is some monetary push from high demand for currency which has a significant relationship with food inflation. Demand side inflation is muted. Compared to this, inflation in advanced as well as emerging economies has come down in-line with fall in growth.

While inflation is expected to come down, it is estimated to remain above RBI’s target of 4%. Unless, MPC has a preference for higher real negative rates than the current trajectory, a further reduction in policy rates is unlikely. The MPC’s mandate is up for review in Mar’21. However, if inflation is lower than the trajectory of 4.1-4.4%, then the room may open up. Even so, RBI has room to provide liquidity to support growth and credit flow to productive sectors of the economy as seen today. Today’s forward policy guidance should give a lot of comfort to markets.

The above policy stance is in-line with other global central banks which have focused on credit and liquidity flow to the economy as most of them have reached lower bound on interest rates. RBI’s liquidity support to corporate sector this year has helped them to raise liquidity at record low yields. The spread of AAA 3-year corporate paper over sovereign benchmark is at the lowest level since 2018. RBI’s bond purchases have helped to anchor sovereign yields despite record high issuances by government.

As the world finds its way out of the health crisis, RBI will have to navigate its policy stance. The secular trend of policy rate reductions has already reversed with policy rate hikes by Turkey and Hungary. Central banks are meant to be lenders of the last resort. RBI’s performance this year and forward guidance shows that it is more than prepared to handle that role.

The author is chief economist at Bank of Baroda

