The lender of last resort takes unconventional route to lower rates

While RBI was not in a position to cut rates given inflation is above its upper tolerance band of 6%, it more than made up for it by taking measures to provide liquidity to support growth. For instance, to ensure flow of resources from banks to corporates at attractive rates, RBI has introduced on tap LTRO of ₹1 lakh crore (0.5% of GDP) at policy rate. As a first, RBI will be conducting open market operations of state government bonds (SDLs) to compress rising yields. States are issuing bonds at record levels as their tax revenue has fallen by 21% this year. It has also increased the size of each open market purchase of central securities to ₹20,000 crore. Government bond yields. Risk weights of housing sector have been rationalised and will now depend on loan to value ratio. This will induce lower pricing for real estate borrowers.