The lessons our infra push can learn from the IT sector

On 1 February, many of us tuned in to listen to the budget speech. With the pandemic extending into 2021 and our economy having contracted severely, a strong fiscal push was eagerly awaited. Few minutes into the speech, one could not fail to notice the significant impetus given to the infrastructure sector to spur economic growth. Not only was it declared one of the six pillars vital for India’s growth story, it was also given a significant allocation of ₹5.54 trillion, a sizeable increase of 34.5% over the previous year’s budget figure. While one can applaud the announcement of 7,400 projects planned for the country’s ₹111 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), the real challenge is for public agencies to execute these on the ground in a timely manner.