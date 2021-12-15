The liberation of Bangladesh and the arc of its history since then

One, Bangladeshis are grateful for Indian support and sacrifices in 1971. Indians see that conflict as the third war with Pakistan, as if the birth of Bangladesh was an unanticipated consequence. The fact is that many Bangladeshis were killed during those nine months of Pakistani repression. Pakistan claims “only" 26,000 died; some estimates say between 170,000 and 300,000 died; and Bangladesh says 3 million died. Pakistan disputes the Bangladeshi claim of 200,000 women being raped. Given the stigma associated with rape and the fact that records of that period are not available, it is difficult to get an accurate number, but a very large number of women were taken to camps and raped repeatedly. Those wounds aren’t forgotten; the emotional and mental scars have not healed.