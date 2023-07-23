The list of stuff only the super rich can buy has shrunk

In a few days, Virgin Galactic expects to launch three customers into “outer space" and bring them back, too. The company says it has sold seats to about 800 people, with ticket prices ranging from $250,000 to $400,000 for the experience of flying about 80km above earth, an act that qualifies as leaving earth. The launch comes just weeks after a commercial submersible imploded, killing five people, some of whom had paid about $250,000 per seat. These prices are low compared to the $55 million three rich men paid to stay on the International Space Stage for a few days. It appears that some of experiences only the super-rich can afford are also highly risky and, intuitively, far from enjoyable. You can argue that enjoyment is not all there is to a paid experience, or, as every family knows, a vacation. Still, the fact that billionaires must shoot themselves to space or sink to ocean depths to see and feel something the rest of us haven’t, points to an oddly satisfying state of the world: There are no real products for the super-rich.

