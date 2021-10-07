The logistics challenge and how India can profit from Amazon’s model

It is almost certain that between Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Jio and Udaan, there will be a pipe or access into almost every habitation and home in India. Maybe it will work, or maybe it won’t work out in terms of the economics, but it is certainly worth studying the costs of delivery of FCI vs private companies. FCI can bid out the tonnage, routes and habitations or bid out the pot of money kept aside for logistics to the provider offering the best value for money (VFM) and maximum coverage, after considering the various explicit and implicit costs to it. Since this only affects distribution and not the politically sensitive grain procurement, it’s well worth a try.