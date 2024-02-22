The lonesome death of Alexei Navalny: Russia is back to its old ways
Summary
- The eyebrow-raising death of a prominent Putin critic reveals the Kremlin's return to form. Like dough regaining its shape.
Back in 2013, when Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was facing bogus criminal charges, I recalled when my great-grandfather, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, compared Russia to a tub full of dough. “You put your hand down in it, down to the bottom," and “when you first pull out your hand, a little hole remains." But then, “before your very eyes," the dough returns to its original state—a “spongy, puffy mass." Navalny’s death more than a decade later proves that little has changed.