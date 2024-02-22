The lonesome death of Alexei Navalny: Russia is back to its old ways

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, almost 300 cases have been initiated for “discrediting the Russian armed forces." Now, all it takes to get your own show trial in Russia is to recite an anti-war poem. The tragedy of this despotism is that the fight never ends. The more show trials a regime holds, the more it must hold to keep people in check. The more repression people endure, the more repression is needed to avoid a backlash. As authoritarians have no end point, it’s reasonable to assume that in the run-up to Russia’s next sham presidential election next month, its leader’s tolerance of dissent is at an all-time low.