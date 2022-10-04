The long forecast stagflationary debt crisis of the world has begun5 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 09:53 PM IST
The global gloom spelt by excessive debt amid clunky policies and supply shocks could show up in a long and severe recession
For a year now, I have argued that the global increase in inflation would be persistent, that its causes include not only bad policies but also negative supply shocks, and that central banks’ attempt to fight it would cause hard economic landings. When the recession comes, I warned, it will be severe and protracted, with widespread financial distress and debt crises. Notwithstanding their hawkish talk, central bankers, caught in a debt trap, may still wimp out and settle for above-target inflation. Any portfolio of risky equities and less risky fixed-income bonds will lose money on the bonds, owing to higher inflation and inflation expectations.