The long forecast stagflationary debt crisis of the world has begun

It is much harder to achieve a soft landing under conditions of stagflationary negative supply shocks than it is when the economy is overheating because of excessive demand. Since World War II, there has never been a case where the Fed achieved a soft landing with inflation above 5% (it is currently above 8%) and unemployment below 5% (it is currently 3.7%). And if a hard landing is the baseline for the US, it is even more likely in Europe, owing to the Russian energy shock, China’s slowdown and the ECB falling even further behind the curve relative to the US Fed.