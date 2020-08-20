The long road to recovery that lies ahead for India’s economy

Space limitations prevent my getting into the details, but a priority list of such reforms is as follows. The top priority is the financial sector. Bringing public sector banks under the exclusive regulation of RBI and reducing public ownership to less than 50% are necessary but not sufficient reforms, as the private sector scams at Yes Bank, IL&FS, etc. have shown. Strengthening the supervision of both banks and non-bank finance companies is key to cracking the non-performing assets problem. Second, fiscal reforms should include a sharp reduction in tax concessions and exemptions, a policy reversal on discretionary ad hoc tariffs, elimination of non-merit subsidies, and a progressive shifting of central and state government expenditure towards education, health and physical infrastructure. Third, in the power sector, the core reform required is privatization of distribution. The experience of states like Delhi can serve as templates for others. Fourth, India needs to abolish regulations that dis-incentivize the growth of small and medium enterprises, such as the Factories Act. This is essential for rapid growth of employment in industry and services. Fifth, public enterprise reform. This has proven intractable, but state-run firms should either win or wither in fair competition with private enterprises without repeated capital infusions at the cost of taxpayers. Sixth, in agriculture the key requirement is to reform the marketing system to narrow the huge margins between what consumers pay and farmers earn.