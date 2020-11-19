The long-term promise of digital gold’s new aura

Perhaps the attraction of gold transcends the form of its existence. What often bothers economists about all this is that gold yields no regular return, a fact that tends to get glossed over. The money that goes into this metal (and its electronic avatars) does not get deployed for any productive purpose in our economy. Its market value may rise over time, yes, just as it may decline, but it generates no earnings whatsoever. In that sense, it is not really an asset. If investors unable to buy actual gold are ready to make digital purchases instead, one could argue, they might as well widen their consideration set to actual assets available at the click of a button. Not that gold is useless. So long as it functions as a store of value, it is a good device for portfolio diversification. Its promise of capital gains rarely gets belied, at least not over long periods of time. Broadly speaking, its price tends to track economic uncertainty, soaring in times of crisis, especially if monetary authorities across the world respond by creating a lot of extra cash—as they have done in response to the siege laid on commercial activity by the covid pandemic. Gold is truly scarce, unlike fiat money. Despite the gold standard being dumped half a century ago, central banks have not liquidated their holdings by much. They use it as back-up. Since the Great Recession a little over a decade ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has amassed over 300 tonnes of the metal and seen its worth grow faster than that of other reserves. It now has about 670 tonnes of it.