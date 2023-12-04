The lotus in bloom: BJP is the odds-on favourite for 2024

Just-held state elections have gone the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) way, with India’s ruling party winning three of the four states for which results were announced on Sunday, including impressive sweeps in two. The BJP not only retained power in Madhya Pradesh with an emphatic win, it unseated the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. So, its sway over this vast geographical belt looks quite secure. The fourth state, Telangana, is in south India and saw the Congress oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which had led an agitation for this state to be carved out of Andhra Pradesh.