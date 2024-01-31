The macro challenge is to get our mix of fiscal and monetary policy right

ith the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 just a few days away, it is a good time to reflect on what can be best described as a perennial problem in macroeconomic policy formulation; a problem the budget exercise exemplifies—arriving at the right mix of fiscal and monetary policy. The Goldilocks Mean, if you will.

After all, the foremost objective of macroeconomic policy in any country is to achieve sustainable economic growth with price stability and a healthy external sector. This is possible only if the two main policy instruments available to policymakers to achieve this objective—monetary and fiscal policy—work in tandem, rather than at cross-purposes. At least over the long-term, even if they seem to be at odds with each other in the short-term.

It is a truism that neither monetary nor fiscal policy acts in a vacuum; each impacts the other and is in turn impacted. Nonetheless, the most direct interaction between monetary and fiscal policies is in the financing of the fiscal deficit. An International Monetary Fund working paper (WP 98, 25 March 1998), sums it up well: “In the long term, the policy coordination problem rests on how to design a balanced monetary and fiscal policy mix that is conducive to maintaining the economy on its equilibrium growth path—controlling inflation and promoting financial conditions for sustainable growth. This implies limiting the fiscal deficit to a level that can be financed through the operation of the capital markets without creating distortions in the allocation of resources in the economy, without having recourse to direct monetary financing from the central bank, and without relying on an excessive level of external borrowing."

This brings us to the crux of the problem. What is the right level of the fiscal deficit? In India, the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, put it at 3% of GDP, a level that has remained on paper well after the original deadline, March 2008. Sure, there have been extenuating circumstances like the 2008 global financial crisis and 2020 pandemic, and the Act itself allows for relaxations in exceptional circumstances.

However, the reality is that, in common with many countries, monetary policy has long been subservient to fiscal policy in India too. This is understandable. In a poor developing country with limited tax revenues, the demands on government far exceed its means. In the early years, therefore, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to finance the fiscal deficit, or excess of government expenditure over revenue. Not surprisingly, this introduced an inflationary bias. High inflation was the bane of the 1970s and 1980s. Till, finally, in 1994, under C. Rangarajan as RBI governor and Manmohan Singh as finance minister, the government took its first step towards ending the automatic monetization of the deficit by terminating the practice of issuing ad-hoc treasury bills.

Since then, we have come a long way. Today, governments are cognizant of the fact that large fiscal deficits extract an enormous cost. Both size and quality matter. The effect on inflation and output depends not only on the deficit’s size, but also on the way the gap is financed. The financing needs of the government and its funding strategy constrain the operational independence of RBI. The latter’s monetary stance, in turn, affects the capacity of the government to finance the budget deficit by altering the rate of interest (cost of debt service) and by limiting or expanding the available sources of financing.

Thus, the capacity of the government to borrow at a low financial cost depends to a large degree on the stance of monetary policy. An expansionary monetary policy would initially permit it to borrow in the market at low interest rates. However, if inflation follows the implementation of such a lax monetary policy (as it invariably does), or if the deficit grows rapidly, given the government’s temptation to borrow even more at the prevailing low interest rate, nominal interest rates would eventually have to rise, as investors demand higher remuneration to cover higher perceived risks. Debt service costs would climb, and the government would have to reduce the deficit, often by cutting back on essential expenditure, and economic growth would suffer as a result.

On the other hand, a monetary policy that is too restrictive extracts its own cost, apart from increasing the cost of debt service for the government. It would also cramp private investment. But once inflation is entrenched, tight monetary policy is often the only solution. If pursued in tandem with a responsible fiscal policy, it can help build credibility and eventually lead to lower interest rates and better sustained development of domestic financial markets and the economy.

Today, we are at an inflection point. Though growth is expected to slow in 2024-25, it is likely to remain reasonably strong. On the inflation front, however, the outlook is less clear. Both because RBI’s actions effectively impact only a relatively small part of the consumption basket—other than food and fuel—and because, unlike fiscal policy, monetary policy is strongly influenced by the actions of other central banks, notably the US Federal Reserve. More importantly, for a government heading into elections, inflation poses a much bigger threat than slowing growth.

To the BJP government’s credit, it has largely walked the talk on adherence to fiscal discipline. Barring the covid years, when the deficit ballooned, the broad direction has been towards lowering the deficit. So, expect more of the same on Friday. And expect RBI to lend a helping hand by doing its bit to keep inflation under control when its rate-setting committee meets a week later.