The macro challenge is to get our mix of fiscal and monetary policy right
Summary
- India is at an inflection point in its growth-inflation dynamics. A judicious budget deficit will grant RBI more space to make appropriate policy decisions.
ith the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 just a few days away, it is a good time to reflect on what can be best described as a perennial problem in macroeconomic policy formulation; a problem the budget exercise exemplifies—arriving at the right mix of fiscal and monetary policy. The Goldilocks Mean, if you will.