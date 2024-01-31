The macro challenge is to get our mix of fiscal and monetary policy right

It is a truism that neither monetary nor fiscal policy acts in a vacuum; each impacts the other and is in turn impacted. Nonetheless, the most direct interaction between monetary and fiscal policies is in the financing of the fiscal deficit. An International Monetary Fund working paper (WP 98, 25 March 1998), sums it up well: “In the long term, the policy coordination problem rests on how to design a balanced monetary and fiscal policy mix that is conducive to maintaining the economy on its equilibrium growth path—controlling inflation and promoting financial conditions for sustainable growth. This implies limiting the fiscal deficit to a level that can be financed through the operation of the capital markets without creating distortions in the allocation of resources in the economy, without having recourse to direct monetary financing from the central bank, and without relying on an excessive level of external borrowing."