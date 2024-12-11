The madness of Luigi Mangione

Perhaps he saw himself as an avenging hero who would take on that system. This is a common trait of young men—and they are mostly young and men—who justify violence with the perverse logic of a cause. It doesn’t take much for a disturbed individual to pick up the populist theme of blaming seemingly distant and faceless corporations for social ills and flipping a mental switch into murder. Internet sites and podcasts on the right and left often marinate in these resentments.