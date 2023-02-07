The Mahatma’s beliefs remain vital to school education
Education develops capacities and values in individuals, and these must be aligned with and arising from the vision of the society that we are striving to build
The clear blue sky and the bracing air were to revel in, and enough to distract from the overflowing muck of the open drain outside the school. Just another winter day in a small town in north India. All rooms were chilly, as they are in January—particularly classrooms. One among many things that haven’t changed from my childhood. Much like the ritual of paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 30 January.