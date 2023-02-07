The Mahatma’s beliefs remain vital to school education

We lie. Sometimes, many times. We fight. We often hit someone or the other. We want to play, not work hard. The drain tells you how clean we are. Many of our houses are worse. Many of our houses are clean but that is because we throw the garbage outside. Loving your nation—it’s not clear what that means. In any case, we would rather become a policeman, actor, collector, and more, rather than dedicate our life to the nation. Since the British have been thrown out, it may not even be required.