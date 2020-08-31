The many shades of RBI’s loan moratorium

The sub-investment grade companies, which otherwise have steady business models, grapple with leveraged balance sheets and stretched liquidity. Already struggling due to muted economic conditions, these were the worst impacted by the pandemic-led lockdowns and accentuated demand pressures. With business operations curtailed severely, the cash flows almost dried up for most of these entities, which typically have few funding avenues beyond bank lines. Indeed, the average bank limit utilisation for these players stands at over 90%, leaving very little cushion to absorb such cash-flow shortfalls.