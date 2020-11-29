The many trials and tribulations of covid-19 vaccines

The third concern involves reporting. The endpoint of vaccine efficacy reported so far in some trials refers to a reduction in confirmed symptomatic cases only. This does not mean the vaccines have necessarily reduced asymptomatic infection from covid-19, as that was not an endpoint that was measured. The risk here is that vaccine recipients may not fall sick themselves, but can still infect others who may be more vulnerable or have not taken the vaccine. To be sure, the vaccines may well protect against asymptomatic infection, but until further data is available, this has huge implications for vaccine decisions, roll-outs and transmission models.