The market is complacent about new Russia oil sanctions. These ones are serious.

More important for the global oil market, the Treasury threatened secondary sanctions against companies that do business with Rosneft or Lukoil. Unless those buyers can entirely evade the U.S. financial system and the long arm of the Treasury, transactions with the firms would place them in jeopardy. It is a threat that no company can take lightly. Buyers have until Nov. 21 to wind down transactions with Rosneft and Lukoil.