The market rally seems robust for now but caution never hurts

While the markets were savouring this piece of good news, another major boost came from the US Federal Reserve announcing that it would not only not raise rates, but also indicated the possibility of three rate cuts in 2024. That carries with it the promise of inflow of foreign investment into capital markets, in search of higher returns in the world’s fastest growing large economy. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net buyers in the recent past. In December, on every trading day except for one, FPIs have pumped in additional money. This has given an opportunity for some domestic institutional investors to book profits, as well

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}