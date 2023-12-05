The market’s BJP boost
Summary
- Post poll results, a power shift at the Centre in 2024 looks like a much lower likelihood and policy uncertainty is thus less of a worry.
For markets that tend to look for policy certainty, Sunday’s election results in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came as a boost. Reacting to the ruling party’s 3:1 sweep of four states, the Sensex jumped 2.05% to 68,865 on Monday, extending Friday’s gain of nearly 1% on the back of exit polls pointing to the BJP faring well and better-than-expected GDP growth.