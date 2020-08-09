Opinion | The menace of counterfeit drugs that India must fight

If a particular drug produced by a pharmaceutical company is sent for a quality check after a complaint is raised by a doctor or patient, the current procedure is that the drug controller raids the medicine shop and takes samples of the drug in question to laboratories for testing. Once the DCGI receives the result of a test, it releases a memorandum that states the quality of the drug to be “Not of standard quality", without informing the drug controller of the state or the pharmaceutical company whose name the drug’s packaging bears. It is important for the DCGI to clearly state whether the drug tested falls under the category of a poor quality or counterfeit drug. This will help us plug a big gap in addressing the issue of fake drugs. It could guide the appropriate course of action to be taken. Pharmaceutical companies should only be held responsible for producing poor-quality drugs, not for pills that are imitations of what they make.