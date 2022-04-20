The merger of IT subsidiaries augurs well for L&T

Finally, since there is minimal overlap between services offered by LTI and Mindtree, the merged entity can leverage on the potential for complementary. LTI gets nearly 45% of its business from big banks and insurance companies. Mindtree gets about a quarter of its business from Microsoft Corp., its largest customer, and another fifth of the revenue from retail giants. Global banks are working to improve their services to consumers as they get ready to compete with fintech startups. For this reason, banking behemoths like JP Morgan Chase and Co. are looking at how retail giants, like Walmart Inc., using data analytics and artificial intelligence, to see how to improve their business efficiencies. Effectively, this means engineers at Mindtree can work in tandem with the employees at LTI to further scale up the business from its current rooster of banking clients.